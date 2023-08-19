BTS ' Jungkook, Jimin and Astro's Cha Eun Woo dominate top places on August Boy Group members brand ranking

The K-pop Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings have been officially announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. This month's rankings showcase the brand reputation of individual boy group members. The institute meticulously analyzed a massive dataset comprising 111,010,776 data points related to individual K-pop boy group members. Notably, this dataset saw a 9.46 percent increase compared to July's dataset, which contained information on 101,420,850 individual K-pop boy group members.

These rankings have been determined by evaluating several key factors, including consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes. A total of 716 boy group members were part of this analysis. The data used for these rankings was collected between July 19 and August 19.

Who all are in the Top 5

BTS' Jungkook has secured the top spot on the list for the second consecutive time in the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings. He held the leading position in July's rankings as well. This month, his brand reputation index reached 6,992,686, exhibiting substantial growth from the previous month's index of 4,637,262. His score has surged by an impressive 50.79 percent since July. Jungkook's solo track Seven has been a major success, generating significant excitement. Notable terms in his keyword analysis include Billboard, Seven, and Spotify, while his top related terms encompass record, congratulate, and chosen.

Taking the second position is another BTS member, Jimin. He ascended to the second spot in the rankings, boasting a brand reputation index of 4,429,960, compared to July's index of 4,214,731. This indicates a respectable increase of 5.11 percent in his score since the previous month.

Taking the third spot is Cha Eun Woo, a member of ASTRO, with a brand reputation score of 4,120,171 for August. Impressively, he has experienced a remarkable 120.68 percent surge in his brand reputation index since July, when he held the 6th position.

Securing the fourth position is BTS member V, who maintains his standing from the previous month. He attained a brand reputation index of 3,909,040 in August, showing significant growth from July's score of 2,506,455. This reflects a noteworthy increase of 55.96 percent in his score compared to the previous month.

Occupying the fifth place is Kang Daniel from Wanna One, completing the top five rankings. His brand reputation index for August is 3,598,242, as compared to July's score of 4,472,880.

The top 30 of August’s K-pop boy group member brand reputation rankings:

BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s V Wanna One’s Kang Daniel NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun EXO’s Baekhyun THE BOYZ’s Juyeon BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon SEVENTEEN’s Joshua BTS’ Suga BTS’s Jin THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae Super Junior’s Kyuhyun BTS’s RM BTS’s J-Hope Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu NCT’s Mark INFINITE’s Sungyeol NU’EST’s Ren SEVENTEEN’s Jun INFINITE’s Woohyun TVXQ’s Yunho ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin SHINee’s Key SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu INFINITE’s Dongwoo SHINee’s Onew

