BTS' Jungkook, Jimin and V, EXO's Kai, SHINee's Key, and more: Vote for best male K-pop soloist in 2023
BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, V, SUGA, EXO's Kai and D.O., SHINee's Key and Taemin and many more male K-pop soloists impressed us with their amazing music. Pick your favourite.
BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, V, SUGA, EXO's Kai and D.O., SHINee's Key and Taemin and various other artists have released enthralling tracks and music videos this year. As soloists, K-pop idols have shown their own color and style. Here is a look.
Best male K-pop soloist in 2023
Jungkook
Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN was released on November 3. The album also included his pre-release tracks Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The truly international project also included collaborations with Shawm Mendes, Ed Sheera, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Major Lazer and DJ Snake.
Jimin
Jimin's album FACE was released on March 24. The idol made a banger debut and also released music videos for the tracks Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2. The videos also feature his cool and stylish moves. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the song Vibe.
V
V's debut album was released on September 8. The focus track of this album is Slow Dancing. Surprisingly, this song does not have a fixed dance routine. As revealed by V, the performance is freestyle and has been performed differently each time.
Taemin
On October 30, Taemin dropped his EP Guilty along with a music video which is his first release since he was discharged from the military. Guilty is a signature Taemin song which has all the elements that one would associate with him. The video is surreal and has darker notes with mesmerizing and fluid choreography.
Kai
The single album Rover by Kai was released on March 13. It is a remake of the song by the Bulgarian singer Dara, Mr Rover. The song quickly went viral because of its catchy beats and enchanting choreography. Many fans, celebrities and influencers took on the Rover challenge.
SUGA
BTS member SUGA released his debut album D-DAY on April 21. The album features multiple collaborations with artists like team member J-Hope, IU, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung of the Rose. The main tracks are People Pt. 2, Haegeum and Amygdala.
