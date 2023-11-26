BTS' Jungkook, Jimin return after Japan visit; spotted filming at airport adding to travel variety show rumors

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin returned to South Korea after their schedule in Japan on November 26. Jungkook was seen filming with his camera which sparked speculations of a possible documentary. On November 22, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had initiated the process of their mandatory military enlistment. Following that, Jungkook confirmed that he would be enlisting to fulfil his duties in December.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shooting for travel show?

BTS member Jungkook had hinted on his episode on SUGA's Suchwita that there might be an upcoming travel variety show with fellow member Jimin. The two were spotted flying to Japan on November 23. Their departure had initiated speculations surrounding the possibility of them filming for their travel variety show. As they arrived in South Korea on November 26, Jungkook was seen filming their arrival with his camera. This added to the rumors of Jungkook and Jimin shooting for their travel documentary in Japan.

Fans couldn't get enough of their bromance as noticed that Jungkook and Jimin stuck to each other with their hands around the other. When they departed from Gimpo International Airport to Japan, fans got to enjoy the adorable moment when Jimin hugged Jungkook from the side. Jimin leaned on the maknae as he rested and fans couldn't get more of their cute interaction.

BTS' recent activity

Earlier in November BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook had commenced the process of their military enlistment. Following this, Jungkook also confirmed that he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service this December. On November 26, V took to Instagram and shared a picture of a pile of chopped-off hair, hinting at his enlistment in the military. Jin, J-Hope and SUGA are currently serving in the military and fulfilling their duty.

BTS is all set to release its documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond. The docuseries will be premiering on December 20 and will be streaming on Disney+. Every week two episodes of this eight-part series will be released. The documentary will look back at the journey of the group through the last 10 years and give a glimpse of their career spanning a decade.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Are BTS' Jungkook and Jimin shooting for collaboration project in Japan? Duo's sudden trip raises anticipation