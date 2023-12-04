BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo and more nominated for the 38th Golden Disc Awards
The 2023 Golden Disc Awards has announced its nominees. BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more grab nods.
The 2023 Golden Disc Awards nominations are out.
BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more grab nods.
The 38th Golden Disc Awards have unveiled their nominees across various categories. At 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST on December 4, the organizing committee officially launched the award ceremony's website, disclosing nominees in significant sections such as Digital Song Division, Album Division Bonsang (Main Award), and the prestigious Rookie Artist of the Year.
For the exceptional Rookie Artist of the Year accolade, contenders were chosen through a meticulous evaluation, considering digital song scores and album sales. Artists like BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more grabbed nods for the nominations. This year's assessment for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards takes into account songs and albums that were left out of the nominations in the final period of the previous year.
Nominations for 2023 Golden Disc Awards
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- Queencard- (G)I-DLE
- Spicy- aespa
- Love Lee-AKMU
- Heart: DK (December)
- Cupid: FIFTY FIFTY
- Rose Blossom: H1-KEY
- I AM- IVE
- UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)- LE SSERAFIM
- Candy-NCT DREAM
- Ditto- NewJeans
- Teddy Bear: STAYC
- Let’s say goodbye: Parc Jae Jung
- Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)- BSS
- Super- SEVENTEEN
- Say I Love You- Woody
- London Boy- Lim Young Woong
- Seven (feat. Latto)- Jungkook
- Like Crazy- Jimin
- FLOWER- Jisoo
- VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)- Taeyang
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE’s I feel
- aespa’s MY WORLD
- Agust D (SUGA)’s D-DAY
- ATEEZ’s THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
- ENHYPEN’s DARK BLOOD
- EXO’s EXIST
- ITZY’s “Kill My Doubt
- IVE’s I’VE MINE
- LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN
- NCT’s Golden Age
- NCT 127’s Fact Check
- NCT DREAM’s ISTJ
- NMIXX’s expérgo
- Stray Kids’ ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TREASURE’s REBOOT
- TWICE’s READY TO BE
- ZEROBASEONE’s YOUTH IN THE SHADE
- SEVENTEEN’s FML
- Jungkook’s GOLDEN
- TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Rookie Artist of the Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- FIFTY FIFTY
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- LUN8
- n.SSign
- Hwang Yeong Woong
More about Golden Disc Awards
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the 38th Golden Disc Awards at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. KST. The 38th Golden Disc Awards with Mandiri mark the fifth occasion the event is held overseas, following ceremonies in Japan for the 26th edition, Malaysia for the 27th, China for the 29th, and Thailand for the 37th.
The awards ceremony is set to be broadcast live on JTBC2 and JTBC4, with a delayed broadcast on JTBC, allowing fans to catch the exciting moments and celebrate the achievements of their favorite artists.
