BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo and more nominated for the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The 38th Golden Disc Awards have unveiled their nominees across various categories. At 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST on December 4, the organizing committee officially launched the award ceremony's website, disclosing nominees in significant sections such as Digital Song Division, Album Division Bonsang (Main Award), and the prestigious Rookie Artist of the Year.

For the exceptional Rookie Artist of the Year accolade, contenders were chosen through a meticulous evaluation, considering digital song scores and album sales. Artists like BTSJungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more grabbed nods for the nominations. This year's assessment for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards takes into account songs and albums that were left out of the nominations in the final period of the previous year.

Nominations for 2023 Golden Disc Awards

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

  1. Queencard- (G)I-DLE 
  2. Spicy- aespa  
  3. Love Lee-AKMU
  4. Heart: DK (December)
  5. Cupid: FIFTY FIFTY 
  6. Rose Blossom: H1-KEY 
  7. I AM- IVE 
  8. UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)- LE SSERAFIM 
  9. Candy-NCT DREAM 
  10. Ditto- NewJeans
  11. Teddy Bear: STAYC
  12. Let’s say goodbye: Parc Jae Jung
  13. Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)- BSS
  14. Super- SEVENTEEN
  15. Say I Love You- Woody
  16. London Boy- Lim Young Woong
  17. Seven (feat. Latto)- Jungkook
  18. Like Crazy- Jimin
  19. FLOWER- Jisoo
  20. VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)- Taeyang

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

  1. (G)I-DLE’s I feel
  2. aespa’s MY WORLD
  3. Agust D (SUGA)’s D-DAY
  4. ATEEZ’s THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
  5. ENHYPEN’s DARK BLOOD
  6. EXO’s EXIST
  7. ITZY’s “Kill My Doubt
  8. IVE’s I’VE MINE
  9. LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN
  10. NCT’s Golden Age
  11. NCT 127’s Fact Check
  12. NCT DREAM’s ISTJ
  13. NMIXX’s expérgo
  14. Stray Kids’ ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
  15. TREASURE’s REBOOT
  16. TWICE’s READY TO BE
  17. ZEROBASEONE’s YOUTH IN THE SHADE
  18. SEVENTEEN’s FML
  19. Jungkook’s GOLDEN
  20. TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Rookie Artist of the Year

  1. BOYNEXTDOOR
  2. EVNNE
  3. FIFTY FIFTY
  4. PLAVE
  5. RIIZE
  6. xikers
  7. ZEROBASEONE
  8. LUN8
  9. n.SSign
  10. Hwang Yeong Woong

More about Golden Disc Awards

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the 38th Golden Disc Awards at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. KST. The 38th Golden Disc Awards with Mandiri mark the fifth occasion the event is held overseas, following ceremonies in Japan for the 26th edition, Malaysia for the 27th, China for the 29th, and Thailand for the 37th.

The awards ceremony is set to be broadcast live on JTBC2 and JTBC4, with a delayed broadcast on JTBC, allowing fans to catch the exciting moments and celebrate the achievements of their favorite artists.

Credits: Golden Disc Awards' Instagram
Latest Articles