BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo and more nominated for the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The 38th Golden Disc Awards have unveiled their nominees across various categories. At 2 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST on December 4, the organizing committee officially launched the award ceremony's website, disclosing nominees in significant sections such as Digital Song Division, Album Division Bonsang (Main Award), and the prestigious Rookie Artist of the Year.

For the exceptional Rookie Artist of the Year accolade, contenders were chosen through a meticulous evaluation, considering digital song scores and album sales. Artists like BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, NewJeans, Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more grabbed nods for the nominations. This year's assessment for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards takes into account songs and albums that were left out of the nominations in the final period of the previous year.

Nominations for 2023 Golden Disc Awards

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Queencard- (G)I-DLE Spicy- aespa Love Lee-AKMU Heart: DK (December) Cupid: FIFTY FIFTY Rose Blossom: H1-KEY I AM- IVE UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)- LE SSERAFIM Candy-NCT DREAM Ditto- NewJeans Teddy Bear: STAYC Let’s say goodbye: Parc Jae Jung Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)- BSS Super- SEVENTEEN Say I Love You- Woody London Boy- Lim Young Woong Seven (feat. Latto)- Jungkook Like Crazy- Jimin FLOWER- Jisoo VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)- Taeyang

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE’s I feel aespa’s MY WORLD Agust D (SUGA)’s D-DAY ATEEZ’s THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW ENHYPEN’s DARK BLOOD EXO’s EXIST ITZY’s “Kill My Doubt IVE’s I’VE MINE LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN NCT’s Golden Age NCT 127’s Fact Check NCT DREAM’s ISTJ NMIXX’s expérgo Stray Kids’ ★★★★★ (5-STAR) TREASURE’s REBOOT TWICE’s READY TO BE ZEROBASEONE’s YOUTH IN THE SHADE SEVENTEEN’s FML Jungkook’s GOLDEN TXT’s The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Rookie Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR EVNNE FIFTY FIFTY PLAVE RIIZE xikers ZEROBASEONE LUN8 n.SSign Hwang Yeong Woong

More about Golden Disc Awards

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the 38th Golden Disc Awards at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024, at 9 p.m. KST. The 38th Golden Disc Awards with Mandiri mark the fifth occasion the event is held overseas, following ceremonies in Japan for the 26th edition, Malaysia for the 27th, China for the 29th, and Thailand for the 37th.

The awards ceremony is set to be broadcast live on JTBC2 and JTBC4, with a delayed broadcast on JTBC, allowing fans to catch the exciting moments and celebrate the achievements of their favorite artists.

