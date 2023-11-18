BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin top November boy group member Brand Reputation Rankings; ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo follows

BTS’ Jungkook has once again topped the November boy group member brand reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has disclosed the Brand Reputation Rankings for individual boy group members for this month.

The rankings were established by analyzing indexes such as consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness for 716 boy group members. The data used for the analysis was collected from October 18 to November 18.

Top 5 of November boy group member Brand Reputation Rankings

BTS' Jungkook has once again claimed the top spot on the list for the fifth consecutive month, achieving a remarkable brand reputation index of 6,195,765. This reflects a noteworthy 12.81 percent increase in his score since October. In the keyword analysis, key phrases such as GOLDEN, Billboard, and ARMY emerged prominently, while related terms like record, "perform," and appear on were among the highest-ranking. Notably, Jungkook's positivity-negativity analysis demonstrated an impressive score of 92.51 percent positive reactions.

BTS' Jimin has maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,518,744. Similarly, in October, the singer secured the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,572,219, reflecting a notable 45.61 percent increase in his score since September.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has successfully maintained its position at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,255,251. Similarly, in October, the singer held the third spot with a brand reputation index of 4,488,627, showcasing a substantial 62.47 percent increase in his score since September.

BTS' V has ascended to the fourth position for November, achieving a brand reputation index of 3,151,677. This marks an impressive 33.34 percent increase in his score since October when he held the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 2,363,656.

Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu has secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 2,970,955 for November, signifying a substantial 41.04 percent increase in his score since October when he held the seventh spot.

Top 30 of November boy group member brand reputation rankings

BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s V Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu Wanna One’s Kang Daniel Super Junior’s Kyuhyun SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu EXO’s Baekhyun Super Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s Jin Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon BTS’s RM NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun SEVENTEEN’s Jun Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon BTS’ Suga EXO’s Baekhyun SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan NCT’s Jaehyun BIGBANG’s Daesung BIGBANG’s Taeyang BTS’s J-Hope WINNER’s Song Mino SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups SEVENTEEN’s Joshua NCT’s Haechan NCT’s Jungwoo

