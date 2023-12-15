BTS' Jungkook joins BLACKPINK's Lisa as only K-pop soloists in Spotify's Billions Club with Seven

BTS' Jungkook secured a significant milestone, with his track Seven joining BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY in the exclusive Billion's Club by Spotify. Jung Kook's Seven (feat. Latto) shattered Spotify records on October 30 by becoming the quickest song to hit 1 billion streams.

BTS’ Jungkook is the only male Korean soloist to enter Spotify’s Billions Club with Seven

BTS’ fans ARMYs are in for a treat as Spotify on December 15 unveiled a teaser clip of the septet’s youngest member enjoying his Billions Club plate. Jungkook achieved this monumental feat, with his track Seven featuring American rapper, Latto.

Throughout his solo journey, Jungkook's prowess has been evident, and Seven solidified his place by becoming the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 108 days, outshining the previous record set by Miley Cyrus' Flowers in August, achieved in 112 days.

The track's addition to Spotify's Billions Club, a playlist reserved for songs surpassing 1 billion streams, placed Jungkook among esteemed artists like Beyoncé with Crazy In Love featuring Jay-Z, Taylor Swift's Style, Harry Styles' Falling, and Lisa’s MONEY.

The streaming giant, Spotify celebrated Jungkook's extraordinary achievement by highlighting the incredible speed at which Seven (feat. Latto) scaled the 1 billion streams mark, solidifying Jungkook's place in music history.

Sharing the snippet of Jungkook’s Billions Club celebration, Spotify also confirmed dropping the full episode soon.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the first Korean soloist to enter Spotify’s Billions Club with MONEY

K-pop sensation Lisa from BLACKPINK made history as the first Korean soloist to join Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, a monumental feat she achieved with her hit track MONEY. This B-side song, originally part of her debut single LALISA, marked the first K-pop solo piece to amass a staggering 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In an exciting celebration captured in a special video by Spotify, Lisa was showcased unboxing the Billion Streams Plate at her residence in Paris. In a unique twist, she used the plaque as a serving plate for her favorite dish, a Thai-style shrimp omelet called Khai Jiao.

Spotify's Billions Club playlist proudly features various hit songs, including BTS' Dynamite and Butter, and BLACKPINK's How You Like That, among others.

