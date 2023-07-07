BTS’ Jungkook joins Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier to perform on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series

Recently, Good Morning America dropped the Summer Concert Series lineup for July 14 and BTS’ Jungkook will be performing his new release Seven. Other artists such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt will also be performing. American fans are extremely happy that they will get to see Jungkook perform his song for the first time!

Jungkook’s Seven promotions:

BTS' Jungkook posted a campaign short film and concept photos of his first solo single 'Seven' on official social media handles on July seventh. This content, reminiscent of a campaign for a fashion brand, made the most of Jungkook's visuals and raised expectations for a new release. Jungkook appears in the short film against the backdrop of a studio. Sitting on a steel seat, Jungkook normally flaunted his extraordinary quality that grabbed the attention even in little developments like riding the musicality or gazing at the camera. In the seven-piece concept photo, one can see Jungkook in a variety of ways. The first is a graphic T-shirt installation that is arranged to blend in with the space and has the words DAYS A WEEK written on the bottom of the SEVEN logo. Jungkook, who showed a striking and mature mind-set with a moderate and exemplary look, made an alternate atmosphere by expanding the attention on himself, the subject.

BTS’ Take Two on Billboard Charts:

On the other hand, BTS’ previously released single Take Two continues to dominate Billboard charts. Take Two positioned 32nd in the global chart (excluding the US) and 58th in the Global 200, charting for 3 sequential weeks. In World Digital Song Sales, 'Take Two' was positioned fifth, but 'Yet To Come', which was dropped in June 2022, returned at sixth spot. BTS is consistently acquiring prevalence through group activities as well as through individual activities . Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' was positioned tenth in global albums, 46th in top current albums, and 76th in top album sales.

