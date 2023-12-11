BTS’ Jungkook joins Charlie Puth virtually for last performance before military enlistment

Jungkook from BTS has touched the hearts of ARMYs with a surprise final performance before his military enlistment. Leading up to his enlistment, Jungkook has been generously sharing content, including music and live broadcasts, with many releases planned for the period when he will be away.

Jungkook’s final performance

On December 11, Jungkook's shaved head was unveiled, adding a sense of reality to his impending military enlistment. However, what stirred emotions among netizens was not just his new haircut. Jungkook surprised fans with a final performance before his enlistment, collaborating with Charlie Puth.

In 2022, Charlie Puth and Jungkook collaborated on the song Left and Right. On December 10 (local time), Charlie Puth hosted a performance on TikTok Live. Unexpectedly, he delighted fans by including the song Left and Right in his set. The element of surprise heightened when Jungkook made an appearance on screen to join Charlie Puth, leaving netizens in awe of the unexpected and emotional moment.

Jungkook’s admiration for ARMYs

Upon the release of the video, netizens were visibly moved to witness Jungkook's performance. With the presence of a beanie on his head, many speculated that this marked his final live performance after shaving his head, signaling the official start of his military service. A sentiment was shared that Left and Right marked the beginning of Jungkook's solo journey and would be a significant part of what he left behind before enlisting. Despite the challenging months ahead until Jin's return as the first member, BTS has consistently gone above and beyond for their fans, with this surprise performance serving as another example of their dedication.

More about Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook is a South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer. He rose to prominence as the main vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS, debuting at age of 15 on June 13, 2013, with No More Dream. Alongside BTS, he garnered awards at events like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

Recognized globally, Jungkook, with BTS, received the Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea, making him the youngest recipient. Jungkook performed at the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony on November 20, 2022, and debuted as a solo artist on July 14, 2023, with SEVEN, featuring Latto. It recently became the fastest song in Spotify history to hit 1 billion streams.

