BTS’ Jungkook joins TXT’s Beomgyu, Taehyun for Happily Ever After challenge; fans admire their adorable bond

BTS’ Jungkook and TXT members Beomgyu and Taehyun did the Happily Ever After challenge on social media. And, fans can’t get over the sweet and chaotic bond the boy group members share with each other.

TXT members did their Happily Ever After sing-dance trend with BTS member Jungkook, which they posted on various social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter. Fans saw how chaotic and adorable the trio looked as they danced happily in each other's presence while doing the trend. TXT members are known to share a good bond with their HYBE seniors, and this video was proof of just that.

Jungkook, Taehyun, and Beomgyu do the Happily Ever After Challenge

The HYBE idols, including BTS' Jungkook, have teamed up for yet another fun challenge that has captured the attention of fans. TXT recently made its comeback with the track Chasing The Feeling and has been actively promoting it, along with the song Happily Ever After, on various online platforms.

While the Chasing The Feeling TikTok challenge is more of a traditional dance challenge, Happily Ever After involves a cute yet chaotic partner dance. The group has been encouraging their fans to participate by reacting to the challenge videos shared and has been actively sharing their own contributions with other idols.

On October 26, the TXT account shared a unique twist on the Happily Ever After challenge, featuring Taehyun, Beomgyu, and the addition of Jungkook, making it a trio dance. As soon as fans saw the three idols together, they couldn't contain their excitement and went wild. Many took to social media to express their thoughts and excitement about this unique take on the Happily Ever After challenge.

The video's infectious energy left many ARMYMOAS (fans of BTS and TXT) wondering who the youngest member among the three was, as Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Jungkook performed the challenge with an unexpectedly high level of energy. They swiftly synchronized their moves with the choreography, all while the room's vibrant lighting was captured by the camera.

The trio exuded an electrifying energy and charismatic yet chaotic presence throughout the challenge, and fans could feel the rush of adrenaline as they danced together. The interaction and the video left fans elated, making them feel even closer to the BTS maknae, Jungkook, who appeared as a friend rather than just a senior artist to them. The post was also uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “If we are with Jungkookie Hyung we are always happy”

Fans were delighted for Taehyun, who is known for being a huge fan of Jungkook. They talked about how they had never seen Taehyun look so enthusiastic before. Taehyun also took to Weverse to share his thoughts about the challenge, mentioning that Jungkook gave his full 1000% energy the first time, and then, for the second challenge, he went even further by giving his 2000% energy.

Watch the adorable dance challenge featuring Jungkook, Taehyun and Beomgyu here-

TXT recent activities

Since their debut, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has made a significant impact on the K-pop industry. Their unique music, captivating visuals, and heartfelt performances have garnered them a devoted global fanbase. On October 22, Billboard unveiled that TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, made an impressive debut by securing the No. 3 position on the prestigious Top 200 Albums chart, which has made them rank as one of the most popular albums in the United States.

This remarkable achievement places TOMORROW X TOGETHER in the exclusive company of K-pop artists, making them the second group in history, following BTS, to have four different albums in the top five of the Billboard 200. The group is one of the leading boy bands of the fourth generation.

