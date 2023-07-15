BTS’ Jungkook, Kang Daniel, Jimin and others top July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings
July’s Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings are out and BTS’ Jungkook, Kang Daniel, Jimin, V, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon are at the top 5 of the chart! Read ahead to know more.
In July 2023, Jungkook of BTS rose to first place as a result of big data analysis of the boy group member brand reputation. Kang Daniel, Jimin of BTS, V, and G-Dragon of BIGBANG follow behind, being a part of the top 5. From June 15, 2023 to July 15, 2023, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed the boy group member brand and extracted 84,273,197 brand big data from 703 individuals for the boy group member brand reputation big data analysis. The brand notoriety list was investigated with the support file, media record, correspondence index, and local area index made through customer conduct analysis.
BTS’ Jungkook tops July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings:
According to Koo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, on July 15th, 'disclose, announce, and bold' were used in the link analysis for BTS's Jungkook, who ranked first, while 'solo, seven, and twitter' were used heavily in the keyword analysis. By determining that consumers' online habits have a significant impact on brand consumption, the brand reputation index was developed through brand big data analysis. It is possible to measure the degree of media interest, consumer interest, and communication, as well as the positive or negative evaluation of the boy group's individual brand, by analyzing the brand's reputation. The boy group's individual brand reputation analysis included a brand esteem assessment analysis that deliberate brand impact and a subjective assessment of the brand notoriety. In the brand notoriety analysis, the recommendation record was incorporated as a weight.
The top 30 of July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings:
BTS’s Jungkook
Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
BTS’s Jimin
BTS’s V
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
BTS’ J-Hope
BTS’ SUGA
NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
EXO’s Baekhyun
Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
BTS’ Jin
BTS’ RM
Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
NCT’s Jaehyun
SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
SHINee’s Taemin
SEVENTEEN’s Jun
THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
SHINee’s Minho
SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
INFINITE’s Sungyeol
2PM’s Lee Junho
MONSTA X’s I.M
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
BIGBANG’s Taeyang
ATEEZ’s San
NCT’s Doyoung
