BTS’ Jungkook lands back in Seoul in time for J-Hope’s reported enlistment date; Fans gush at his antics

On April 17, BTS’ Jungkook safely landed back home after his eventful schedule in Los Angeles. Many fans gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of him and even with a mask on, one can see how flustered he was while receiving all the attention, yet he still gracefully greeted his fans with enthusiasm. ARMYs assumed that he is back in time to be with J-Hope on his rumoured military enlistment date which is April 18. This just goes to show how close the members truly are!

Jungkook at Coachella:

On April 16, through the fan community Weverse, Jungkook revealed the recent visit to America's largest music festival ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’ and posted a photo of himself. Jungkook said, "I was going to see Coachella quietly, but you guys knew right away... ARMYs are amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you find out... I even cut my bangs..." He expressed his surprise and gratitude to the fans who recognized him. Jungkook showed a cute sense of confessing his heart using parentheses, saying, "(I hope you know that this picture was taken in a hurry to show ARMYs). In the photo, Jungkook's long hair with short bangs attracted attention, and his eyes were round and lips were sticking out 'straight', giving off a cute and lovely charm that melted fans' hearts.

Jungkook’s popularity:

On Twitter, 'jungkookie' rose to No. 2 in real-time trends in the US for a long time, and was trending in real-time trends in a total of 130 countries, proving the hot interest and topicality of Jungkook both locally and globally. Also, on China's Weibo, the news of Jungkook's visit to the 'Coachella Music Festival' was ranked 8th in real-time searches in the 'All' and 'Entertainment' categories. In addition, while Jungkook's sightings of the 'Coachella Music Festival' emerged as a 'hot' issue on Twitter, the scene of him being immersed in the stage of The Kid Laroi and taking pictures with fans affectionately was also captured. It made viewers smile. Meanwhile, Jungkook passionately sang 'Stay' by 'The Kid Laroi' X Justin Bieber in a personal live broadcast in 2021. Afterwards, 'The Kid Laroi', the original composer of 'Stay', praised the song, saying, "I think I actually saw a video of Jungkook singing 'Stay', but it was really cool."

ALSO READ: TVXQ, SNSD, Red Velvet, NCT, more confirmed to join HYBE's Weverse; SM Ent. announces collaboration

Advertisement