BTS’ Jungkook leaves for Los Angeles on personal schedule; Solo debut coming soon?

Earlier today, BTS’ Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon International Airport. According to several South Korean media outlets, the BTS member is headed to LA. The artist was seen flaunting a minimalistic denim-dominated outfit. From pictures and videos posted by fans and media outlets, Jungkook can be seen in a white Clavin Klein t-shirt that has been paired with a denim jacket and denim jeans, both of which come from the 2023 Spring Collection of Calvin Klein.

The star was quick to gain attention and was surrounded by photographers in no time. Within just an hour of his appearance on the Incheon International Airport, hundreds of glimpses of Jungkook have already surfaced online. While the reason for Jungkook’s departure remains unknown, a better part of fans has been speculating about the advent of a solo debut.

Below is a few glimpses of Jungkook’s recent appearance at the ICN airport

What has BTS’ Jungkook been up to?

BTS’ Jungkook has had quite an eventful couple of last months. In February 2022, Jungkook made his solo debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Stay Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. Produced by his bandmate Suga, the song also ranked number eight on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and became the first Korean soundtrack to debut on the Official Singles Chart in the UK at number 89. Later that year, Jungkook collaborated with Puth on the single "Left and Right," released on June 24. In November 2022, he headlined the opening ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first Korean artist to sing an official theme for the event. Additionally, in March 2023, Jungkook was announced as the latest global ambassador for Calvin Klein and will feature in campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

Jungkook joined BTS as the youngest member of the group in 2013, and since then has become known for his exceptional vocal ability, dynamic stage presence, and captivating performances. He has also contributed to the group's songwriting and has written and co-written several of their hit songs. In addition to his work with BTS, Jungkook has also pursued solo projects, including releasing music and appearing on variety shows.

