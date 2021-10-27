BTS’ Jungkook let off from a Fair Trade Commission investigation for under the table advertising

The Fair Trade Commission in South Korea has decided to close the case involving BTS’ Jungkook. 2 complaints were filed against Jungkook for under the table advertising as he has previously posted selfies and appeared in live broadcasts wearing his brother’s label’s clothes and talking about his favourite things.

Fans launched into ‘Protect JK’ (Jungkook) mode when they learned of the complaints and presented valid evidence arguing that the singer was not responsible for any such claims. The allegations came when people noticed that Jungkook was wearing clothes from Six6uys (his brother’s clothing company). Jungkook himself was the director of the label which he has since reportedly resigned from.

The commission has stated that in order to have economic consideration, the content should have an impact on others, so samples and souvenirs given to unspecified people are not included in this category (paid advertisements, etc.) and if the content is created voluntarily by the individual, then it does not pose any problems. As it is difficult to reveal if Jungkook’s exposure of the clothes was voluntary or by the advertiser, there will be no further investigation.

The other complaint was about a tea brand that appeared in his live broadcast; however, the commission has said that since the name of the brand or its trademark has not been mentioned by the singer, the case will be closed.

Owing to his ‘sellout’ status that has previously resulted in multiple items being sold out once they were spotted on the South Korean singer, people argued that this was his attempt at advertising the said items in a backdoor manner.

