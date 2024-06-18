BTS’ Jungkook makes 7th solo track debut on Billboard Hot 100 chart as Never Let Go lands at No. 97

For BTS FESTA 2024, Jungkook released the upbeat track Never Let Go, which was written for the fans. Since its official release, the song has consistently climbed on global music charts. Recently, it has debuted in this week’s Billboard Hot 100, adding to the singer’s previous achievements on the esteemed music chart.

Jungkook's Never Let Go debuts at No. 97 on this week's Billboard Hot 100

On June 18, Billboard Charts announced that Jungkook’s Never Let Go has made its impressive debut on this week’s Hot 100, claiming the no. 97 spot. With this, the song becomes the singer’s seventh career solo to enter the prestigious music chart. In addition, Jungkook is now the first and only K-pop solo artist to have seven of his songs dominate the Billboard Hot 100.

Jungkook's previous Billboard Hot 100 charting

Previously, on February 26, 2022, Stay Alive debuted on no. 95 spot and in July of the same year, Charlie Puth’s Left and Right featuring Jungkook peaked at no. 22. Then, on July 29, 2023, his smash-hit solo track Seven topped the chart, keeping its no. 1 position for a week and maintaining its stronghold on the chart for 15 consecutive weeks.

In October 2023, 3D also entered the chart, peaking at no. 5. Next, in November 2023, Too Much, featuring The Kid LAROI, Jungkook, and Central Cee, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The last solo of Jungkook, which soared high on the chart before Never Let Go, is his massive hit track Standing Next to You. On November 18, 2023, the song peaked at no. 5 on the chart.

More about Jungkook's BTS FESTA 2024 song, Never Let Go

Never Let Go is a self-composed song by BTS’ maknae, which he released as a part of the group’s 11th debut anniversary celebration on June 13. Officially released on June 7, this song encapsulates all the members’ unwavering love for the ARMYs, so much so that they would never want to let them go.

Aside from composition, Jungkook also worked as a lyricist and producer of the song.

Meanwhile, Never Let Go is also soaring high on many other platforms. In the week of June 9, the song topped the iTunes chart in 100 regions, while it has also racked up an impressive 43 million Spotify streams already.

