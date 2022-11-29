BTS’ Jungkook makes history as Dreamers becomes first FIFA song to debut at #1 on Billboard charts

At the ' 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar' held on November 20th at the Alkhor Al Bite Stadium in Qatar , Jungkook of the BTS unveiled the official soundtrack 'Dreamers' stage for the first time, drawing attention from all over the world. The stage performance of Jungkook (BTS), who appeared at the moment when the fever of the World Cup peaked, was definitely the highlight of the opening ceremony.

In 13 hours after its release on the global music platform iTunes, this song broke the top spot in iTunes Top Songs in 102 countries, 103 countries in 2 days, and 104 countries in 4 days. To this day, it is ranked #1 on the Worldwide (Worldwide) iTunes Song Chart, and ranked #1 on the European (Europe) iTunes Song Chart for '6 days in a row'.

About the Dreamers MV:

The 'Dreamers' music video is also rising rapidly with views. It recorded 5 million views in 8 hours of release, 10 million in 19 hours, 15 million in 1 day, and more than 20 million in 2 days. Jungkook's World Cup opening ceremony performance and music video posted on the official YouTube channels of FIFA and Bangtan TV dominated YouTube by sweeping the first, second, and third places in 'Worldwide Popular Videos' for '2 days in a row'. In particular, the opening ceremony performance rose to the top of the most popular video in 7 hours after the video was released, and was ranked as the most popular video for 3 days in a row.

Red One said, “Jungkook is currently ranked #1 worldwide as a solo singer. The beginning is unbelievably great. Jungkook has already made history on the stage of the World Cup," he praised Jungkook's achievement, saying, "There has never been such an instant and rapid success, such an amazing success."

