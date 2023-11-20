BTS’ Jungkook makes history as first Korean soloist in 9 years to earn BRIT Silver Certification

Jungkook of the K-pop supergroup BTS has reached an important milestone as a solo artist by having his song SEVEN certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in the UK. This makes him the first Korean soloist in almost 10 years to attain this level of sales and streams for a single track with SEVEN.

Jungkook’s golden achievement

As outlined by the certification criteria established by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the silver certification for singles is conferred upon achieving sales of 200,000 units, while albums secure the silver status at 60,000 units sold. According to this, Jungkook’s SEVEN has sold over 200,000 units to achieve the silver certification.

It is noteworthy that Jungkook has reached a distinct achievement as the first solo Korean artist since PSY to attain a silver certification for a single in the United Kingdom. PSY, acclaimed for his global hits Gangnam Style (eventually certified double platinum) and Gentleman, holds the previous record, with the latter obtaining its silver certification nearly a decade ago in 2014. Jungkook's accomplishment signals a significant milestone, reaffirming the global impact and recognition of Korean artists on the international music stage.

About Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook, singer-songwriter, and record producer from South Korea is the youngest member of BTS. His musical journey commenced at the age of 15 when he debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013. Jungkook, together with BTS, has earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Hwagwan of the Order of Cultural Merit. Notably, he mesmerized audiences with a captivating performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA Qatar World Cup on November 20, 2022.

Venturing into his solo career, Jungkook unveiled his debut single, SEVEN (featuring Latto), on July 14, 2023. The solo release quickly ascended to global acclaim, securing the coveted #1 position on iTunes charts in an astonishing 2.5 hours. Demonstrating his prowess, Jungkook achieved his inaugural solo debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Subsequently, he released his solo album, GOLDEN, which swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of music charts, setting new records.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook teases new projects at latest release appearance; fans await details on travel show with Jimin