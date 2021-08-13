BTS' Jungkook makes history on Billboard charts TWICE this week; Find out

He is not called BTS' Golden Maknae for nothing! BTS' talented member Jungkook has added some more records to his ever-illustrious hat! This week, Jungkook’s solo songs 'Euphoria' and 'My Time' re-entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales at number 9 and number 10, respectively.

'Euphoria' continues to be the longest-charting solo by any K-Pop idol, extending its record at 75 weeks while 'My Time' is at 71 weeks now! This makes Jungkook the first and only Korean idol to have one of their songs spend that many weeks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. Of course, ARMYs are super proud of Jungkook's incredible achievements and trended "JK18WeeksOnHot100", "JungkookOnHot100" and "CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK" on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Jungkook is not only doing wonders with his solo songs but also songs composed by him! Jungkook's composed the track 'Film Out' in collaboration with the Japanese rock band, Back Number for their Japanese compilation album 'BTS, THE BEST'. As of August 4, the song has reached its 18th week charting on Hot 100 at number 45. Congratulations to Jungkook!

