Jungkook from BTS is one of the most popular K-pop idols and made his debut as a solo artist in 2023. The artist has time and again broken multiple records with his music. Jungkook recently achieved yet another milestone. He has become the first K-pop soloist in history to surpass 6 billion plays on the music streaming platform Spotify.

BTS' Jungkook surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

On June 5, 2024, it was reported that BTS’ Jungkook had surpassed 6 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Moreover, it makes the artist the first K-pop soloist to achieve that milestone.

The singer has successfully made a name for himself outside of BTS and has become known for his individuality. This proves how influential Jungkook has been, and his solo music has further propelled him to greater heights.

The singer made his official debut as a solo artist with the digital single Seven featuring American rapper Latto which broke multiple records with its release. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. U.S. charts, making him the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat. It also became the fastest song in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Jungkook's follow-up single, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, debuted at number five on the UK Singles Chart, making Jungkook the first South Korean solo artist to achieve two consecutive top-five entries on the latter.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The group has gone on to become one of the greatest K-pop bands in history. However, currently, it is on hiatus as the members are fulfilling their duties in the South Korean military as it is mandatory for every citizen to serve for a minimum time.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025 along with the other members and make a full group comeback.

Furthermore, the artist has also announced to release of a brand new single titled Never Let Go on June 7 at 1 PM KST. The song will serve as a special thank you for his fans who has stuck with him through thick and thin.

