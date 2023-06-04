BTS’ Jungkook making solo debut in July? BIGHIT MUSIC addresses reports

BTS member Jungkook may become the sixth member from the South Korean group to go solo according to the reports on June 4. Reports claim that Jungkook will be releasing his solo debut album on July 14. The said album is expected to have an English track in it and here’s what his agency has to say about it.

Jungkook’s solo debut and BIGHIT MUSIC’s response

According to reports, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook will make his solo debut on July 14 with a new album. The solo album is said to have an English language track in it and will mark his individual adventure following members J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA. Following the reports, the group’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC shared its stance. “We will make an announcement [about the solo debut] once the schedule for Jungkook’s solo album release has been confirmed.”

Jungkook’s solo adventures

The BTS member is no stranger to solo music with past releases including the SoundCloud number ‘Still With You’, and the OST ‘Stay Alive’ for the webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’. He has taken things up a notch by releasing the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, called ‘Dreamers’. Jungkook has previously collaborated with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for the track ‘Left And Right’, in line with which collaboration track with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was suspected.

Recently Jungkook showed his solo prowess by achieving a Guinness World Record with his individual tracks 'Left And Right', 'Dreamers' and 'Stay Alive' recorded 1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest period of time among all K-pop soloists breaking a previous record by BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Another historical release is eyed for the singer who has time and again taken the world music scene by storm thanks to his many talents. Jungkook has also been keeping in touch with his fans, after getting rid of his personal Instagram account, by conducting frequent hours-long live sessions to chat with them and sing covers of various trending tracks. Meanwhile, BTS is currently releasing content in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary and will be dropping a new single called ‘Take Two’ on June 9.

