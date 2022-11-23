BTS’ Jungkook, MAMAMOO’s Solar, EXO’s Chen and more: 6 best K-Pop vocalists from 3rd Gen K-Pop

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook has released three solo tracks with BTS: Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018, and My Time in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also sang the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, titled Stay Alive. In 2022, he was featured on the single Left and Right by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, he became the first South Korean singer to release a song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack, with Dreamers, which he subsequently performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony. Jungkook's tracks as a soloist have also seen success on Spotify charts, with Dreamers, Stay Alive, and Left and Right all breaking records as the highest debuting songs by a Korean soloist on the Spotify Global chart. He has honey-like vocals and while Jin, Jimin and V are extremely talented, Jungkook has a unique ability to bring more flavor to the song.

Solar is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actress signed under RBW. She is the leader and main vocalist of girl group MAMAMOO and its sub-unit Mamamoo+. She made her solo debut with the single Spit It Out on April 23, 2020. She released her first extended play 容 : Face with its lead single Honey on March 16, 2022. Solar ventured into musical acting through the musical Mata Hari for its 2022 production on May 28, 2022, marking her first role as a musical actress. She has a strong and powerful voice that can belt notes like no man’s business and she is all business when she comes on stage. Wheein and Hwasa have strong vocals too but Solar’s voice rings in the ears of listeners.

EXO’s Chen

Being an SM group, EXO has many talented vocalists but Chen is on another level. He is predominantly known for his role as the main vocalist of EXO. Apart from his group's activities, Chen has also recorded songs for various television dramas, most notably Best Luck for It's Okay, That's Love (2014) and Everytime for Descendants of the Sun (2016). In 2019, Chen debuted as a solo singer with the extended play April, and a Flower, which peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart and spawned the hit single Beautiful Goodbye. Continuing the success, his second extended play Dear My Dear accompanied by the single Shall We? was released later the same year and charted at number one upon release. His voice relays so many emotions that can only be felt when you understand his perspective.

Red Velvet’s Wendy

Wendy is a South Korean singer, voice actress, and radio host. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the EP Like Water. She is also a member of South Korean supergroup Got the Beat. Being the main vocalist, she has a beautiful voice and uses her head voice to deliver beautiful notes. She delivers emotions in the best way in every song she sings.

EXID’s Solji

Solji is a South Korean singer. She was a member of the ballad duo group 2NB from 2006 to 2010. She later became a vocal trainer before joining EXID in July 2012 as the leader and main vocalist. She has absolute control over her voice and has one of the best vocal ranges in the group. When one hears an EXID song, they can’t miss Solji’s high notes and vocal belts post-bridge.

NCT’s Doyoung

Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor and host. He is best known as a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its sub-units NCT U and NCT 127. Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of rotational unit NCT U and became a member of Seoul-based fixed unit NCT 127 in January 2017. In 2021, he starred in the television drama Midnight Cafe Season 3 -The Curious Stalker and appeared in the musical Marie Antoinette. Like most SM artists, he is also a gifted vocalist. While Taeil and Haechan are also amazing, Doyoung has a unique voice that goes high and low at the same time. He carries emotions in his voice, making the listeners feel the same.

