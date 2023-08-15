BTS' Jungkook marks milestone 1 month atop Spotify's Top Songs chart; Seven triumphs on Billboard Global 200

Seven by Jungkook is not only a catchy song but can also be deemed to be one of the greatest hits in the history of music. With multiple records under its name, the song is reigning on every chart. Seven has crossed milestones and made history on both the global Spotify chart and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Keep reading to discover the new achievements added under the song's name.

Seven by Jungkook stays at Number 1 for 30 days on the global Spotify chart

Seven has unlocked a new milestone by retaining a numero uno position for 30 consecutive days on the global Spotify charts. The song has achieved an impressive 7.956 million streams on Spotify, thus maintaining its stance at number 1 and solidifying its status as a fan favorite. It had also previously set the record for being the fastest song to reach 100 million streams, accomplishing this feat in just 6 days, thereby marking a significant achievement in Spotify's history.

Seven by Jungkook makes history at Billboard Global Excl. U.S. reaches 100 million streams

The BTS member's solo song Seven continues its reign for the fourth consecutive week at the top of both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. This achievement marks another significant milestone, as the song becomes the first in the history of Billboard Global Excl. U.S. (since its establishment in September 2020) to accumulate 100 million streams within its opening week.

Other Remarkable Achievements of Seven

The solo song also garnered more than 112 million unfiltered streams on the Spotify counter in its inaugural week. Seven also made a strong debut on the UK's Official Charts, entering the top 100 and swiftly ascending to the No. 3 position. His landing on the third spot makes him the second K-pop soloist to do so. The first was Psy’s worldwide hit song Gangnam Style.

Jungkook has also surpassed 35 million listeners on Spotify, becoming the first-ever K-pop soloist to achieve this milestone. Seven also established an exceptional record by becoming the fastest song to top the iTunes charts in over 100 countries, accomplishing this extraordinary feat within just 2.5 hours of its release.

Check out the official track here:-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, V on Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart: Seven marks 4th week at no 1, Layover tracks debut