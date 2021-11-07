BTS’ Jungkook named ‘Top Model Idol’ by Forbes Korea; Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ sales go up following his cover

BTS’ Jungkook has been called the ‘Golden Maknae’ and he continues to prove that in more ways than one. The November issue of the Forbes Korea magazine includes a spread for BTS’ Jungkook calling him the ‘Top Model Idol’. He claimed the top spot on the 'Forbes Korea Model Idol’ list and has been complimented for his various skills.

The magazine has stated "BTS Jungkook - the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS. He is well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography. He also showed a number of self-composed songs due to his excellent talent for composing and writing." as translated by a fan from the Forbes Korea November issue. Check out the original post below.

Jungkook is featured in “Forbes Korea” November issue as the “Forbes Korea Model Idol.”



Forbes Korea praised Jungkook in his introduction and wrote



"BTS Jungkook - He is the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS. He is well-known for his stable live performance+ pic.twitter.com/BeCOJ5wYA0 — (@JE0NSKAY) November 2, 2021

Moreover, Jungkook recently released a cover of Harry Styles’ song ‘Falling’ on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. An instant hit, the cover grabbed high ranks worldwide on the video-sharing platform. It also ranked number 1 in the US, topping Twitter trends in 92 countries. Another rarity is the cover itself charted on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart at number 14, giving a push to the original to chart at number 9. Harry Styles’ song has also seen a 379 percent increase in its sale after the release of the cover.

The two well-established artists have not had a chance to meet yet but one can only imagine the sheer force they can bring with each of their popularities on a constant high. We envision a collaboration that can potentially break the internet.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin enchants ARMYs in a brief snippet from Jirisan OST; 'My Universe' hits 100 million views on YouTube

Do you like Jungkook’s cover or the original cover more? Let us know below.