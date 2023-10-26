BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's recent hangout session gets interrupted by impolite fan

A recent incident involving an obsessive fan has come to light. BTS' Jungkook along with NCT's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were seen hanging out in Seoul. It looks like the boys were catching up with one another amidst their busy schedules. Their privacy was invaded by an impolite fan who kept disturbing the idols along. The said fan received backlash for her actions on the internet.

An impolite fan invaded 97 liners' personal space

On October 26, a video started circulating online showing BTS' Jungkook hanging out with his friends which included NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and another friend. The boys were seen having a drink and chit-chatting in the popular Apgujeong district of Seoul when they were approached by a female fan. Although we have seen the idols being approachable and friendly even in public, it turns out this fan had crossed a certain line.

The fan even recorded the interaction without the Idol's consent. In the video, the trio looked highly uncomfortable when they were approached for an autograph. BTS' Jungkook looked confused when the fan recognized ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo was also present. He apologized by folding his hands together. The fan kept lingering even when BTS' Jungkook remarked in Korean that they were just drinking amongst themselves. NCT's Jaehyun was quick to translate the same in English for the fan. And upon hearing that, the fan left quickly.

Fan explains her side of the story after the backlash

After facing backlash from the fans online, the alleged fan tried to provide an explanation for her side of the story. In another video, the fan shared about securing a cup which she claims the idols used. She also revealed about asking BTS' Jungkook to sing for her too. She clarified that they were just fans who supported BTS' Jungkook and that one of the Korean girls next to her was not her friend. They met the idols by pure coincidence and did not follow them. The fan was out to have a fun girls' night out with her friends.

