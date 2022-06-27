BTS’ Jungkook, NCT/WayV members & more attend SEVENTEEN’s ‘WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]- SEOUL’

On June 26, on HYBE’s Instagram account, a photo taken with BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN members was uploaded. This is a picture of Jungkook posing with the members in the waiting room for the SEVENTEEN’s Seoul concert. Jungkook also recorded the entire view of the SEVENTEEN concert hall from the audience in his Instagram story.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 also uploaded selfies with Jungkook as well as NCT/WayV members. So many handsome faces in one frame! SEVENTEEN held the Seoul performance of their third world tour 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on June 25th and 26th. They performed a splendid performance that couldn't take their eyes off of the show for about four hours, and the fans added heat with roaring praise and applause.

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and two reissues.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Kim Go Eun and Lee Ji Ah pose display their camaraderie in a sweet selfie

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the photos? Let us know in the comments below.