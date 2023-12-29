BTS' Jungkook offers fans sneak peek into creative process for 3D feat Jack Harlow through promotions sketch

Before heading for mandatory military training, Jungkook delighted fans with his debut solo album GOLDEN, featuring chart-topping tracks including Seven featuring Latto, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, title track Standing Next To You and more. To keep the ARMY entertained, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the idol rehearsing for 3D feat. Jack Harlow.

BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D feat. Jack Harlow’s promotions sketch

In the nearly 14-minute video, BTS' Jungkook is seen putting in the effort, practicing dance moves for his song 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The track, Jungkook's second official solo single, gained immense popularity with its catchy lyrics, groovy dance steps, and captivating music. The video provides a four-day sneak peek into Jungkook's creative process as he meticulously crafts the choreography for his single. Each step is carefully considered, with Jungkook testing and deciding which moves match the beats in collaboration with professionals.

Throughout the video, the Standing Next To You singer takes fans behind the scenes of his dance practice, live performance filming, and other moments on set. The dancers and Jungkook consistently showcase perfect synchronization, reflecting professionalism in every step leading up to the final day of shooting the performance video. On this day, Jungkook presents the choreography in his performance video for the song, he diligently perfected over days of hard work to his fans.

3D feat. Jack Harlow stands as his second official solo single, a pop and R&B track that conveys the singer's desire to be with the one they love, even if it means traversing different dimensions to reach them.

Achievements of 3D feat. Jack Harlow

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) made an impressive debut at number five on the UK Singles Chart, solidifying Jungkook as the first Korean solo artist to secure two top-five singles in the United Kingdom. His previous release, Seven, had debuted at number three a few months earlier. Prior to Jungkook, the only other Korean solo artist to achieve two top-10 singles in the UK was PSY, known for Gangnam Style (peaked at number one in 2012) and Gentleman.

Jungkook achieved his second top-10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, while Jack Harlow secured his fourth, with their collaboration 3D. The song made its debut at number five on the chart dated October 14, 2023, accumulating 13.6 million streams, a radio audience of 3.1 million, and 87,000 sales.

Globally, 3D sold 119,000 copies and amassed 104.3 million streams during the period from September 29 to October 5, 2023. Notably, it became Jungkook's second song to debut at the top of the Billboard Global 200 (chart issue dated October 14), making him the only member of BTS to achieve two number one songs as a solo artist (later being three a Standing Next To You too reached number 1 on Global 200). The song is still immensely loved by his fans, ARMYs, making it one of the most successful songs of all time.

