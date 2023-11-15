BTS' Jungkook offers glimpse of artistic behind-the-scenes in lyric music video for Standing Next to You

BTS’ Jungkook has revealed the lyric music video for the title track from his solo debut album titled GOLDEN. The lyric music video takes viewers on an artistic journey behind complied behind-the-scenes from Jungkook’s Standing Next To You music video,

BTS’ Jungkook’s lyric MV for Standing Next To You

BTS' Jungkook has released a lyric music video for his song Standing Next to You. This video provides a glimpse into behind-the-scenes moments from the original music video, coupled with on-screen lyrics. The lyric MV captures Jungkook's aesthetic journey during photoshoots, music video shoots, and the overall creation process of his album GOLDEN.

Viewers witness Jungkook's cheerful and professional demeanor as he navigates recording sessions, poses for photoshoots, and exudes energy throughout the video. The lyric MV offers an artistic and comprehensive look at the making of GOLDEN, including choreography practices, behind-the-scenes glimpses of other music videos, and previews of the filming process. It takes the audience on a journey through Jungkook's debut process as a solo artist, showcasing his high energy, enthusiasm, playful interactions with staff and backup dancers, and even bloopers. Through this ARMYs can take a look at the artist’s efforts and his musical journey as he compiled an album for them.

Standing Next to You serves as the title track for Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN, which also includes pre-released hit tracks like Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

Watch the lyric video here:

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN’s recent achievements

On November 12, Billboard officially confirmed that BTS' Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, had made a remarkable entry at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement was highlighted by the album securing the largest U.S. sales week for any K-pop soloist to date. Additionally, GOLDEN claimed the top position on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, solidifying its status as the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Alongside that On November 13, Billboard confirmed that Jungkook's latest release, the title track of GOLDEN, Standing Next To You, had secured the fifth position on the Billboard music chart. This accomplishment further solidifies Jungkook's position as a chart-topping artist. In addition, his track Seven featuring Latto claimed the top number 1 spot, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow reached an impressive peak at number 5, marking additional triumphs for the BTS member.

Watch Standing Next To You here:

