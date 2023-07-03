BTS' Jungkook officially releases solo tracks Still With You and My You ahead of Seven debut; Fans react

BTS Jungkook's solo songs Still With You and My You are officially available on Spotify and many other streaming platforms prior to its solo debut release of Seven. Still With You was released in 2020 and My You was released in 2022 as a part of BTS FESTA celebrations. Since the songs were a gift to the ARMYs, BTS' Jungkook did not release them officially.

BTS Fans' Reaction to Still With You and My You

BTS fans have eagerly awaited the official release of Jungkook's solo songs, Still With You and My Time, since they were initially shared unofficially. Despite not knowing when the songs would be officially dropped, fans have patiently waited for a long time. They organized streaming parties and expressed their excitement as if they were hearing the songs for the first time. BTS fans take great pride in supporting Jungkook, who deserves credit for writing, producing, and performing these solo tracks.

BTS member Jungkook is currently preparing for his solo debut with the single "Seven," which is set to be released on July 14. As part of the process, the BTS members' previously released unofficial songs are being added to major streaming platforms. This same approach has been taken with Jungkook's popular songs "Still With You" and "My Time." On July 2, these songs became available for everyone to enjoy. Fans are overjoyed and express their happiness, as they have been eagerly waiting for this official release for a long time. Now, ARMYs can easily listen to Jungkook's "Still With You" and "My Time" without having to switch between streaming apps.

Still With You

As the world was hit by the pandemic, BTS faced significant changes in their career. Their highly anticipated world tour was canceled, and the members were unable to meet their fans in person. Feeling the emptiness and longing to connect with ARMYs, the youngest member, Jungkook, wanted to express his emotions. Collaborating with BTS' long-time producer Pdogg, he produced the song Still With You and co-wrote the lyrics. This unique blend of Jazz Pop and contemporary R&B resonated with fans worldwide, and various slow reverbed versions created by fans became popular on the internet. Even after three years since its release, the song continues to captivate and excite fans, showcasing its lasting impact.

My You

BTS fans hold a special place in the hearts of the group members, and Jungkook expressed his appreciation and love for them through his self-composed song My You, released in 2022. The lyrics of the song reflect Jungkook's deep gratitude towards the fans, acknowledging them as the driving force behind BTS' success and source of happiness. The song carries a message of continuous growth and self-improvement as Jungkook aims to present an even brighter and better version of himself to the fans. Despite the overwhelming emotions he experienced, Jungkook made an effort to ensure that the song wouldn't become too gloomy, infusing it with as many pleasant and lovely words as possible. Through My You, he wanted to convey his heartfelt appreciation and dedication to the fans who have supported BTS throughout their journey.

