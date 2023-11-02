BTS' Jungkook opens up about conversations with Shawn Mendes on GOLDEN; reveals his favorite track

BTS member Jungkook will be dropping his first album as a soloist on November 3. As his release nears, fans get more and more excited for the upcoming album. The idol opened up about his favorite track. He also went on to share about his interactions with Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran who have also participated in the writing of GOLDEN's songs. Here is what he had to say.

Jungkook's favorite track from GOLDEN

On November 2, BTS member Jungkook revealed that his favorite track apart from the title track Standing Next To You. He shared that it is Hate You. Global superstar Shawn Mendes also took part in writing the song. He revealed that he is attached to all the tracks but Hate You is the one that he is most attached to. He also added that it is a song that fits every season and he thinks that people will like it.

Jungkook also revealed that though he did not have a chance to interact with Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran, he was involved with other producers during the production of the album.

More about GOLDEN

The main track of GOLDEN is Standing Next to You and the music video will release with the album on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST.

The all-English album includes many collaborations with multiple global artists. The first track which was released in September, 3D features Jack Harlow. Another pre-release track, Seven features the American rapper Latto. The track has two versions, explicit and clean. Additionally, the second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio, Major Lazer. Moreover, track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change will feature DJ Snake. Track number 5, Yes or No mentions the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the writing credits. Moreover, Shawn Mendes also took part in writing track 7, Hate You.

