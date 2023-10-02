BTS’ Jungkook opens up about his shoulder injury during 3D Stationhead listening party

BTS’ Jungkook is currently basking in the success of his newly rolled-out digital single 3D, in collaboration with American rapper Jack Harlow. While hosting one of the very first Stationhead listening livestreams of 3D, the BTS golden maknae finally opened up about the mysterious scar on his shoulder. The K-pop idol, who previously sidestepped discussing the details of his injury when some fans pointed it out during a VLive session took the chance to clarify what happened. Meanwhile, on October 2, 4 different versions of 3D were rolled out on YouTube and Spotify.

BTS’ Jungkook opens up about the shoulder injury

During a Weverse session, Jungkook engaged fans and later held a revealing VLive session. Keen observers spotted a shoulder mark under a white blanket as he went shirtless. At the time, the Still With You singer diverted the conversation, promising to share the story later. Months later, during a 3D stationhead listening party with fans, Jungkook finally opened up about the scar's origin.

The Seven crooner disclosed that he sustained the injury during a Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign shoot. He recounted a slip on a slippery surface in a parking lot that led to a shoulder injury and a temporarily impaired finger. Jungkook reassured fans of his current well-being, alleviating any concerns about his health.

He laughed as he recalled the moment and expressed his surprise at having waited so long to tell the fans what happened. As per the K-pop idol, part of the campaign’s photoshoot took place in the garage, which featured the golden maknae wearing a denim jacket and crop top. He explained how the injury impacted his fingers moment for a while. Jungkook concluded the story by saying that his shoulder was completely healed now and there was no need to worry.

Jungkook claps back at the haters at a 3D livestream listening party

BTS’ youngest member handled a few online trolls extremely skillfully during the same live stream. A Stationhead listening party typically involves a live stream where fans can interact with their favorite K-pop stars through the chat and comment options while listening to the song. A few trollers took to the comment section to inform Jungkook that they had been looking into other Idol groups as well. Instead of ignoring them, the Stay Alive singer stated that it was completely okay, and asked them to keep doing so since they have full freedom and rights. He went on to acknowledge the fact that he has many haters but, will continue doing hard work for his fans and those who love him.

3D: The Remixes released

3D: The Remixes is now out to be streamed with all four different versions. The tracks are titled 3D (Clean Ver. ), 3D (A. G. Cook Remix), 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down).

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat