BTS' Jungkook performs debut song Seven and Let There Be Love by Oasis on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge; Fans react

BTS' Jungkook appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on July 20 (KST). BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook performed live on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday as a special guest and fans could not keep calm because the singer did not just sing Seven live but also sang a cover of a popular song by the renowned band Oasis. BBC Radio 1 has shared clips of Jungkook showing much enthusiasm to have the Seven singer on the show.

Jungkook at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

BTS member Jungkook was invited to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on July 20 to perform his debut single Seven feat. Latto, and just like always he left everyone in awe with his amazing performance. BIGHIT MUSIC asked BTS fans if they are crazy enough to listen to Jungkook sing live seven days a week and the ARMYs responded by trending the #JUNGKOOKLIVELOUNGE on Twitter, praising the idol's performance. Huge numbers of fans gathered outside the station to witness his live performance and welcomed the radio hosts with loud cheers. Jungkook also performed Let There Be Love by Oasis and fans expressed their pride for Jungkook as he absolutely slayed the song with a mesmerizing voice. Listeners said that this cover of Let There Be Love by Jungkook was special given his beautiful personality and breathtaking vocals. The videos of the live performances of Seven and Let There Be Love by Jungkook are yet to be released on the station's YouTube channel but American fans who were lucky enough to listen to it live on Radio had a field day.

About Jungkook's Seven

Jungkook of BTS dropped his first solo single Seven on July 14 and started breaking records created by renowned artists. Jungkook's Seven crossed 30 million streams within just 2 days of its release making it the fastest male solo song in the history of Spotify to reach this feat. This record was previously held by As It Was by Harry Styles, given this achievement Jungkook is the first K-pop soloist to reach this magnificent milestone. With an astounding 15,995,378 filtered listens on its first day alone, the song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.

