BTS’ Jungkook performs Euphoria, Seven at GMA’s Summer Concert Series 2023; Talks about working with Latto

On July 14, BTS’ Jungkook performed Euphoria, Dynamite and Seven for New York during Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series 2023. He performed his solo single Seven for the first time and he captivated the hearts of the fans with his amazing choreography, sweet expressions and gorgeous vocals! He also took part in an interview with GMA, where he talked about working with Latto, BTS members’ reaction to his song and more.

BTS’ Jungkook talks about Seven, Latto and more:

When asked about working with Latto on Seven, he said that he loved her work and she fit perfectly into the song. He also said that she was a great addition to the music video, which helped with getting a result. He was also asked how his members reacted to his song and he said that they found it to be great and absolutely loved it. While the live performance was canceled, the pre-recorded songs still got the international crowd love his looks as well as his performance. The first song was Euphoria, which started when he entered the stage, giving love to his fans. It is obvious that while he wasn’t with his members, his fans brought him happiness. He then danced and sang to Seven, the newly released solo track. His choreography, which was revealed for the first time, caused mayhem on Twitter. The fans were excited to see him create a choreography that goes with the song! Lastly, he performed Dynamite, the popular English track by BTS. While his members weren’t around, he made up for it with his stage presence, dance and vocals!

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven:

Jungkook's first solo single 'Seven', released on July fourteenth is a passionate track with verses about needing to be with the person you love the entire week. Jungkook's sweet vocals are amazing in the song. Additionally, American rapper Latto was highlighted and injected enthusiasm and energizing energy into the rap. The Seven music video, which was shot on location in the United States, looks like a movie. Jungkook makes every effort to demonstrate his love for her, even when he is engaged in a fight with his lover, Han So Hee, for the entire week.