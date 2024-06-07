BIGHIT Music had earlier announced that BTS’ Jungkook will be releasing a new single titled Never Let Go and the fans were ecstatic about it. The song is part of the Festa 2024, which is a two-week celebration commemorating BTS’ 11th debut anniversary where exclusive and special content is released over the course of time.

BTS' Jungkook thanks ARMY in new single Never Let Go

On June 7, 2024, the new single Never Let Go by BTS' Jungkook has been released and instantly sweeps the fans off their feet.