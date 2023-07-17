BTS’ Jungkook PRAISED by Cardi B for his solo debut release Seven feat. Latto?

On July 17, a Cardi B fan account on Twitter posted a clip from BTS’ Jungkook’s MV Seven featuring Latto and Han So Hee. Latto has previously worked with Cardi B and are known to be good friends. The tweet praised the two artists who created an amazing song. Seeing this, Cardi B retweeted that, bringing attention to that tweet. Within a few hours, the tweet got over 60k likes, 12.9k retweets and 2.4 million views.

About Cardi B:

Cardi B is an American rapper and is known for her unmistakable forceful flow and candid verses. Brought up in New York City, she initially acquired popularity through Vine and Instagram. Cardi B is one of the most influential female rappers of all time, according to Forbes, and she holds a number of records for women in hip hop; she is the female rapper with the most number-one singles (five) on the Billboard Hot 100, the only to accomplish various solo number ones and the only one to acquire number ones in 2010s and 2020s on the chart. She is also the female rapper with three diamond-certified songs from the RIAA, the highest-certified female rapper ever on their Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking, and she has sold 100 million certified albums in the US alone.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven:

The first single that Jungkook released as a solo artist, Seven (feat. Latto) The Weekday, Summer, and Band mixes of the remix track have just been released on July 17. The Summer mix doubles the summer song mood of the original song by combining the trendy Jersey Club rhythm with waves that sound like summer, brass, and energetic 808 bass. It's a remix of the song. The 'Band' adaptation is the form Jungkook flaunted on July 14th at GMA's '2023 Summer Concert Series'. The song talks about a guy convincing his lover to get back with him by explaining how they go so well together. The original has a more sensual yet upbeat vibe and with the restricted instrumental allows the voice to shine even more!

