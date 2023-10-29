BTS' Jungkook proves his global appeal; bags International Song of the Year at TikTok Awards Thailand 2023

BTS member Jungkook showed his influence and global power once again as he won the International Song of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Awards Thailand for his track Seven featuring American rapper Latto. Since its release, the song has been breaking multiple records and charting high on the lists. The maknae is also set to release his first album as a soloist titled GOLDEN.

Jungkook wins International Song of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Awards Thailand

BTS's Jungkook received the award for the International Song of the Year at the 2023 TikTok Awards Thailand on October 28. The idol won the award for his track Seven which features the American rapper Latto. The song was released in July 2023 and since then has been placing high on global music charts. The song also went viral and many influencers, dancers and celebrities took part in the Seven challenge. The music video features Nevertheless and My Name actor Han So Hee. Fans enjoyed the video and the catchy beats and lyrics of the song.

Though the idol could not be physically present at the ceremony, he sent a warm video of himself accepting the awards. In his speech, he thanked the fans for their support and for enjoying Seven featuring Latto. In the end, he also gave finger hearts to the fans. Fans congratulated him for the win and rejoiced as the artist bagged the award.

Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook is all set to release his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3. The album will include 11 tracks in total which will also consist of his previous releases Seven featuring Latto (both explicit and clean versions) and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The album will feature even more major global artists. The second track Closer to You will feature Major Lazer and track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change will feature DJ Snake. Credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Fans eagerly wait for the album to drop.

