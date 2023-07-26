BTS' Jungkook reacts as he grabs Billboard Hot100’s No 1 spot; to perform Seven on THIS Korean music show

Jungkook’s Seven reached No 1 on Billboard Hot100, the BTS member reacted to the news in a cool manner. He expressed how felt about achieving this milestone during Stationhead listening party. Jungkook is all set to perform his solo single Seven at the SBS Inkigayo music show. On July 26, a Korean media outlet reported that Jungkook of BTS is gearing up for his performance at the stage of SBS Inkigayo. The broadcast will go live on July 30th marking the Seven singer's first time performing the song in South Korea.

BTS' Jungkook's reacts to Billboard Hot100’s No 1 spot

BTS member Jungkook became the second one in the septet to achieve the No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot100. On July 24, Billboard took to Instagram and shared the Top 10 songs on the 'Hot100' chart creating a huge buzz among BTS fans. Jungkook's single Seven became the 68th track in the history of Billboard to directly debut at No 1 on Hot100. Jungkook reacted to this news in a very cool manner by making a post on Weverse that said, "Let's go higher". During the Stationhead listening party on July 26, Jungkook revealed the original post he wished to make. Jungkook was very happy with this milestone and said that he was proud of his fans and himself. He added, "Frankly speaking, I wanted to first write hehe but I thought I should make it a bit more cool. That's why I only wrote Let's go higher and then I wished I can't hide my happiness, hehe but I held myself to stay cool till the end".

BTS' Jungkook to perform on Inkigayo

Jungkook performed his single Seven for the very first time on his solo debut day July 14. The song was performed on the international platform of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in front of Jungkook's New York fans. K-pop artists performing songs for the first time on music shows in Korea is only natural, however, Jungkook had different plans. After giving fantastic performances on international stages like BBC's The One Show, Jungkook is ready to show his charms to the fans in his home country. On July 30th, Jungkook will perform his solo single Seven on SBS Inkigayo music show which will be live broadcast nationwide. Previously Jungkook won his first music show win for Seven feat. Latto (Clean Ver.) on Mnet's M Countdown music show.

