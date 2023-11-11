BTS’ Jungkook reigns on UK Singles Chart's Top 50 and UK Albums Chart with GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook is enjoying unparalleled success in the United Kingdom. Notably, he has become the first Korean soloist to ever enter the top three of the UK's Official Albums Chart with GOLDEN. Additionally, Jungkook achieves the remarkable feat of simultaneously charting four songs in the Top 50 of the UK's Official Singles Chart, including the debut of Standing Next To You.

BTS’ Jungkook debuts four songs on UK’s Official Singles Chart simultaneously

On November 10, according to the Official Singles Charts, widely recognized as the U.K. equivalent of Billboard's U.S. charts, BTS' Jungkook's latest solo title track, Standing Next to You, made an impressive debut at No. 6.

This achievement has extended Jungkook's own record as the Korean solo artist with the most top 10 entries on the Official Singles Chart. He now stands as the first Korean soloist to proudly claim four top 10 entries, achieving this milestone with Seven (featuring Latto), 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Too Much ( collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee), and Standing Next to You all within a span of just four months.

It's worth noting that Jungkook also holds the record for the highest debut of any song by a Korean soloist on the Official Singles Chart, a feat previously set by his official solo debut single Seven, which entered the chart at No. 3 earlier this year.

Furthermore, Jungkook accomplished the remarkable feat of having four distinct songs simultaneously charting within the top 50 this week. Alongside the debut of Standing Next to You at No. 6, Seven made a comeback on the chart at No. 35, Too Much maintained its position at No. 42, and 3D experienced a climb to No. 45.

Jungkook’s album GOLDEN debuts in Top 3 Of UK’s Official Albums Chart

On November 10, the United Kingdom's Official Charts, often considered the U.K. counterpart to Billboard's U.S. charts, declared that Jungkook had shattered the record for the highest ranking ever achieved by a Korean soloist on its Official Albums Chart.

Jungkook's first-ever solo album, GOLDEN, made an impressive debut at No. 3 for the week of November 9 to 15, securing its place as the highest-charting album by any Korean solo artist in history.

Jungkook's achievement surpasses the previous record held by his fellow bandmate SUGA. SUGA's 2020 mixtape, D-2, reached No. 7 on the Official Albums Chart three years ago. Notably, no other album by a Korean solo

