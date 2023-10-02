BTS’ Jungkook releases 3D remix album with 4 unique versions, adding new dimension to the smash

BTS’ Jungkook has rolled out 4 unique versions of his sweeping hit collaboration with the American rapper Jack Harlow. Newly released digital single 3D has been topping the iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify charts altogether in multiple regions of the world. On October 2, the golden maknae of BTS released 4 different versions of his latest smash 3D feat. Jack Harlow. Here are all the details.

Jungkook rolls out 4 different versions of 3D

On October 2, at 1 PM Korean Standard Time, 3D: The Remixes was released on both YouTube and Spotify. The album includes 4 distinct tracks of Jungkook’s single 3D. These versions are titled 3D (Clean Ver.), 3D (A. G. Cook Remix), 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down). Following the release of his primary track, the Seven crooner also shared a performance video for the same, where he grooved alongside the dancing crew Jam Republic. The Internet is currently buzzing with all 4 dimensions of track.

Check it out

Check out the 3D dance practice video

On October 1, the official dance practice video of the Euphoria singer’s 3D featuring Jack Harlow was released on social media. Jungkook flawlessly blended the fiery and casual dance moves with a funky and uber-cool outfit, complemented by chunky shoes. During the session, he was joined by the renowned choreography crew the Jam Republic. The group previously featured in a dance reality show Street Woman Fighters Season 2. Meanwhile, 3D is dominating the top spots on iTunes in more than 100 regions. It also debuted at No. 3 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart and reached No. 1 on Japan's Oricon Music chart.

Jungkook’s recent activities

The youngest member of the septet has been quite active professionally. This is his second digital single in BTS's solo era, following the release of Seven Feat Latto on July 15, 2023. However, there's more to come. Jungkook in an interview with a broadcast radio channel dropped a hint about his upcoming project. He said that by the end of 2023, fans can look forward to the release of his solo album. The announcements on the remaining BTS members' military enlistment will likewise be made at the end of the year.

