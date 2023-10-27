BTS' Jungkook releases more track posters for GOLDEN leaving fans excited and raising anticipation

BTS' Jungkook is all geared up for the release of his first solo album GOLDEN. Prior to the album's reveal, on October 26, a set of track posters were unveiled and on October 27, more posters for the songs were dropped creating hype and anticipation for the album. The idol's first solo album would be in all English and would be featuring many global artists.

BTS' Jungkook releases track posters

On October 27, BTS member Jungkook released a second set of track posters for his upcoming solo album GOLDEN. The posters reveal the lyrics of the songs. For track No. 7 Hate You, the lyrics read, 'Hating you is the only it doesn't hurt' which hints at a melancholic vibe for the song. Track No. 8 is Somebody and its poster revealed the lyrics, 'Hope you know that somebody ain't me'. The posters are in monochromatic tones of grey, golden and navy.

Fans couldn't hold their excitement as the posters dropped and the anticipation grew. Many even stated how the lyrics made them emotional. Fans eagerly wait for the golden maknae's first album as a soloist to drop.

More details on GOLDEN

Jungkook's first album GOLDEN is set to release on November 3. The album will include 11 tracks in total which will also consist of his previous releases Seven featuring Latto (both explicit and clean versions) and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The album will feature even more major global artists. The second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio, Major Lazer. Track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change will feature DJ Snake. Credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Other songs are Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance and Shot Glass of Tears. The title track is Standing Next To You.

