BTS’ Jungkook releases striking new teasers for upcoming pictorial project

BTS’ Jungkook has dropped new teasers for his upcoming pictorial project! On August 16, BTS’ youngest member released the ‘Night’ version of his mood teaser. The image stars Jungkook looking straight at the camera, while a white, foggy effect covers the photo. The teaser is accompanied by the words, “Mood ‘Night’ Teaser”.

Check out the teaser image, below:

Prior to this, Jungkook had also released a mood teaser titled ‘Inner Self’. This comprises a black-and-white image which sees the BTS member showing his side profile to the camera, while resting his chin on his palm.

Along with this, Jungkook also dropped a short clip as part of the ‘Inner Self’ mood teaser, which features multiple scenes of the BTS member accompanied by music which intensifies the mysterious atmosphere.

Watch the clip, below:

The project had first been announced on August 11 IST, when BTS’ official Twitter account dropped a teaser image featuring Jungkook, with the words “Me, Myself, and Jungkook,” accompanied by the hashtags “Photo Folio” and “Editor JK”. This was followed by the ‘Day’ version mood teaser, released through Instagram.

Put together, the three sets of teasers currently released on Instagram form the words “Me, Myself, & Jungkook”.

According to a report previously shared by BIGHIT MUSIC via Twitter, these teasers are part of a new project by BTS. Starting with Jungkook, the members will be releasing pictorials. Jungkook reportedly selected a “powerful” concept, and took part in the photo shoot, right from its planning stage, to its concept, outfits and more. The report further shares that Jungkook’s pictorial is set to drop on September 1, which also marks his birthday.

