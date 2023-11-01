BTS' Jungkook releases stunning teaser for upcoming album GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You; Watch

BTS’ Jungkook once again returns with another bop that will blow your mind just like Seven and 3D did. BIGHIT MUSIC released the official teaser for Standing Next To You. It is the title track of his first solo album, GOLDEN. The album will be released on November 3 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) and consists of eleven tracks, each having distinguished music and lyrics.

Standing Next To You’s official teaser out

On November 1 at 8:30 PM IST, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the teaser of Standing Next To You on YouTube. The 32-second clip gives viewers a taste of what the title track is going to be like. The official teaser opens up with the visual of a tunnel where a woman is seen walking alongside a white car with X001 on the number plate.

The next visual is of BTS’ Jungkook wearing black colored wings on his back, giving us the black swan era Jungkook flashback. The parallels shown here are mind-blowing. He is also seen showing his Michael Jackson dance moves intensely.

Jungkook is not here to just have fun; he is serious about what he is doing. All the visuals and stills shown in the teaser, along with various parallels running alongside BTS’ Dynamite, Blood, Sweat and Tears, and Fake Love references, indicate that he is paying homage to his career within BTS in the past decade. Standing Next To You teaser is a work of art, and we are excited for the official music video release. Watch the newly released teaser here:

About BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN

GOLDEN will be released on November 3 at 9:30 AM KST. Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released GOLDEN’s preview, where the viewers were greeted with small visuals from each track. Before his album release, Jungkook released Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow as two digital singles, which will also be a part of the new album.

GOLDEN features popular artists from the Western music industry, like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and more, who have worked on various tracks of the record. Soon after GOLDEN will be out, Jungkook will appear on BTS’ SUGA’s talk show Suchwita, scheduled to air on November 4 at 6:30 PM IST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'V contacted saying ...': BEBE's Bada Lee reveals how she became friends with BTS member