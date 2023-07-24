BTS’ Jungkook remains at No 1 on Global Spotify chart for 10 days straight; records 10 million streams on all days

BTS’ Jungkook unveiled Seven on July 14, 2023, alongside a captivating music video featuring South Korean actress Han So Hee and featuring American rapper Latto. Ever since its release it has been breaking records and this time again, he has a new feat under its name.

Jungkook’s Seven rules Spotify Global charts

The release of this song was met with immense enthusiasm from his fans, quickly propelling it to become a massive hit for the talented singer. In an astonishing achievement, Jungkook's latest digital single, Seven (feat. Latto), became the fastest song in Spotify's history to reach an astounding 100 million streams within just six days of its release. And even after 10 days it still continues to maintain its number 1 position with over 10.5 million streams.

The track's triumph continues on various music charts worldwide, securing top 10 positions in multiple global rankings, including in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand, among others. As the song makes its debut on the Hot 100 Songs chart in the fiercely competitive American music scene, all eyes are on Seven to see where it lands. With Jung Kook's incredible YouTube performance, impressive sales, and massive streaming numbers, he is in the running for chart supremacy alongside notable contenders like Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean.

Achievements on other platforms

The success of Seven extends beyond streaming platforms and download stores. Its accompanying music video has now earned the prestigious title of being the biggest in the world, as confirmed by YouTube. The visual masterpiece of Seven achieved incredible numbers, ranking at the top of the company's weekly chart of the most-viewed videos globally. In just the first week of its availability, the music video garnered a staggering 83.3 million views, leaving its closest competitors far behind. This extraordinary achievement solidifies Jung Kook's position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

