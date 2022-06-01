BTS’ Jungkook revamps Instagram feed; Joins J-Hope, Jimin & popular artist HER for a fun session at the arcade

A couple of days ago, Jungkook deleted all the posts from his feed and the fans were confused. But soon enough, he revamped the feed with some artistic pictures as well as using the feed to make it look more abstract and pretty. In his latest post, he uploaded a clip containing a comedy skit and in the caption he asked ARMYs if it was okay for him to try something new in the feed because he wants to make it prettier for them. How cute!

Few hours ago, BTS met with President Joe Biden to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month as well as talk about anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of diversity in a session closed to the press. Soon enough, J-Hope updates his fans with a fun session at the arcade along with Jimin, Jungkook and popular American artist HER, which was not expected at all! The first story showed HER with Jungkook and Jimin trying out the Big Punch Boxing Game Machine. Jungkook showed HER how to punch the right way while Jimin and J-Hope cheered her on.

The second story showed the three of them competing against each other during the basketball game while J-Hope enjoyed the fun view. Seems like HER also has her competitive spirit alongside Jimin and Jungkook. It was so good seeing them enjoy and winding down during their visit to the USA and the fans agree.

Seeing how they were enjoying their free time, ARMYs took to Twitter to talk about it. One said, “bts schedule is crazy cus they got white house in the morning arcade game in the afternoon and instagram feed repairing at night (Jungkook)”. Which is true, how do they find the time to do it all?

What did you think of BTS’ visit to the White House? Let us know in the comments below.