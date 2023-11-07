BTS' Jungkook reveals BLACKPINK and NewJeans tracks as part of his personal playlist; Find out which ones

BTS’ Jungkook recently made an appearance in Spotify’s K-Pop ON! YouTube channel to promote his newly released album GOLDEN and indulge in some Q&A sessions along with fun activities. The interaction with the Standing Next To You singer was taken in a positive light, and fans loved every bit of it. The Seven singer also shared some of the tracks he knows that are from other K-pop artists.

BTS' Jungkook has heard this BLACKPINK song

During one of the segments, BTS’ Jungkook was asked if he knew any song on Spotify’s K-Pop ON! Playlist is a segment you can find on the audio streaming app that features all the latest releases by South Korean artists. He was eager to reply that he knew a fairly good amount of songs from the list. He even recalled the names of the songs he had heard of.

One such song was You & Me by BLACKPINK’s Jennie, which was released in October 2023. The fans of both the artists are delighted to see these BTS and BLACKPINK crumbs. He started by naming out SEVENTEEN’s God of Music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Chasing That Feeling, and then landed on Jennie’s solo release.

You & Me was first unveiled by BLACKPINK’s Jennie on the Born Pink World Tour. Having done two performances of the track, she released it as a gift for her fans with an official performance video. Jennie also performed a jazz rendition of the track. The second solo release has swept away music charts and is being widely loved by her fans.

This NewJeans song is constant on Jungkook’splaylist

The next song that BTS’ Jungkook revealed to be on his playlist was Ditto by NewJeans. He remarked that he had heard the song 30 times, and it is one of his favorites currently. During the healing time segment of Spotify’s K-Pop ON! interview, he was asked what song he wanted to listen to.

BTS’ Jungkook took his time and replied with NewJeans’ Ditto. He also shared the backstory behind why this track is his favorite. He shared that when NewJeans released the song, he was on a snowboarding trip with BTS’ V and his friends. He was excited to be on the trip, and after having fun, he looked forward to going snowboarding again, but instead, others were passed out because they were tired.

They all sat down to listen to the new song by NewJeans, and afterward, he chose to stay in his accommodation while others left. That is when he heard Ditto 30 times, and it is evident that he enjoyed the song so much.

