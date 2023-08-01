BTS’ Jungkook reveals first TikTok nickname after sharing ENHYPEN’s Seven Cover; Jin, Jimin praise group

Recently, BTS’ Jungkook took to Weverse to share ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon participating in the Seven dance challenge. While doing so, he shows his TikTok’s username which was Ian initially. The funny part of this is Ian has a history with Jungkook as it was supposed to be his stage name during the debut era but the company decided to go with his name. The fans noticed immediately and loved his nickname! Seeing all the comments, Jungkook wrote a new post saying that he didn’t know that his TikTok nickname would show while sharing the link and quickly changed it to ‘letjungcook7’.

BTS’ Jin and Jimin’s comments on Jungkook’s Weverse post:

Once Jungkook posted the link, he wrote ‘You guys did well’ with a sweet/aegyo tone which Jimin and Jin copied and added under the post. Seeing this, ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon were extremely emotional and starstruck. Jay said that he felt so proud of himself and took him back to the time he would buy their Season Greetings in 2017 by saving money. Their fans were also proud of them for being given the spotlight for their dance skills and being complimented by their seniors/role models.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

On August 5, 2023, the single Seven by Jungkook reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the past, Jungkook took first place on the Billboard Global (excluding the US) chart and the Billboard Global 200 chart as soon as he entered the chart with this song the week before. As a singer, he made history. This week, Seven topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (excluding the US) charts, demonstrating the popularity of the song. Likewise, Seven has additionally been positioned No.1 in a total of 114 countries (regions) on the iTunes Top Song Chart for four consecutive days, including the four major global, European, US and UK iTunes charts. From the day of the release, Jungkook has been showing signs for exploding success with topping multiple charts, views and stream count and with his new mini-album possibly coming out in November, he will just be coming out on top once again!

