BTS’ Jungkook reveals his sweet ‘Proofs’ in new ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip; Find Out

Beginning May 16, 8:30 pm IST, BTS has been dropping a clip titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’ every night. Scheduled to be released every day at the same time for the rest of the week until May 22, these clips have been revealing which songs from BTS’ extensive discography were individual picks of which member, to be included in the group’s upcoming anthology album. Along with this, the members have been opening up and sharing their concerns, feelings, and innermost thoughts with their fans, by way of defining what their ‘Proof’, is.

To date, we have received ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clips for BTS’ V, Jin, and Jimin, in this order, and the star of today’s clip is BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook! Jungkook’s picks for ‘Proof’ have now been revealed to be his solo song ‘Euphoria’ as well as the vocal line song ‘Dimple’. In true maknae fashion, Jungkook goes on to share his sweet ‘Proofs’ being him happily making music while watching ARMY, and ARMY’s smiles while watching him.

Watch Jungkook’s ‘Proof of Inspiration’, below:

Through the previous clips, it was revealed that V’s choices for ‘Proof’ were his solo song ‘Singularity’ and the vocal-line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) song ‘Zero O’Clock’. Meanwhile, BTS’ eldest member Jin’s picks were revealed to be his solo song ‘Moon’ from BTS’ 2020 album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, along with the unit song ‘Jamais Vu’ (Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook) from the same album. Further, Jimin’s choices were the most recent to be unveiled, and turned out to be his solo song ‘Filter’, as well as his duet with V, ‘Friends’.

Going by the order in which the members’ clips are dropping, it is expected that BTS’ leader RM’s clip will be the next to be revealed, on May 20, at 8:30 pm IST, as this is the reverse of the order that BTS’ members’ debut teasers were first revealed.

Stay tuned for the next ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip, dropping tomorrow (May 20) at 8:30 pm IST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, Jungkook & Jimin lead most searched K-pop idol results; Sweet Night & Christmas Tree reign on Spotify