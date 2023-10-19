BTS' Jungkook reveals plans for GOLDEN track release; confirms MTV EMAs appearance in new promotion schedule

Jungkook from BTS recently unveiled the second segment of his promotional plan for the eagerly awaited solo album, GOLDEN. On October 4, at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC made the official announcement that Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, is set to be released next month on November 3 at 1 PM KST.

BTS' Jungkook is progressing steadily with the preparations for his solo album Golden's release. At midnight KST on October 19, the global K-pop sensation shared the second promotion schedule chart for his much-anticipated solo album, Golden. The chart outlines the unveiling of Jungkook's tracks in two parts: GOLDEN THE TRACKS PART 1 on October 26 and GOLDEN THE TRACKS PART 2 on October 27, both at midnight KST.

Subsequent events include the release of an album teaser and an official music video teaser on October 31 and November 2 KST, respectively. The Main Track's official music video is scheduled to be revealed on November 3 at 1 PM KST, followed by Jungkook's performance at the MTV EMAs on November 6 at 4 AM KST.

Adding to the air of mystery, two intriguing events are on the horizon, scheduled for November 8th and November 16th, both at KST. Jungkook's mysterious plans continue with the promise of captivating surprises on these dates. Additionally, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated GOLDEN Live On Stage performance by Jungkook, set to unfold on November 20th at 8 PM KST. The schedule hints at an unforgettable experience, as Jungkook takes the center spotlight with his promising debut album.

More about Golden

BTS member Jungkook is set to make his solo debut with the release of his much-anticipated album, GOLDEN, on November 3. Breaking away from the norm, the album will be entirely in English, and the recently unveiled tracklist showcases significant collaborations with global artists. On October 16 KST Jungkook shared the tracklist for Golden, unveiling major collaborations that have piqued fans' excitement.

The second track, Closer to You, will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer, while track number 6, Please Don’t Change, will showcase a collaboration with DJ Snake. Fans are eagerly anticipating the unique blend of Jungkook's artistry with these renowned artists, anticipating a fresh and international sound. Notably, the album includes previous tracks like Seven (both Explicit and Clean Versions) featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. Furthermore, collaborations with Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran add to the album's star-studded lineup.

Adding to the excitement, the Still With You singer recently revealed the title poster for Standing Next to You, one of the main tracks featured in his debut solo album, Golden.

The album boasts 12 tracks, each promising a unique musical journey, including titles like Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and the titular track Standing Next to You. With November just around the corner, fans are eagerly counting the days until the album's highly anticipated release, eager to experience the diverse sounds and collaborations that await them.

