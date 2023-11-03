BTS’ Jungkook reveals third phase of GOLDEN promo schedule: The Tonight Show appearance, live concert and more

Jungkook has officially made his solo debut with GOLDEN and now, BTS’ ‘golden maknae’ embarks on his journey to promote his album.

Jungkook’s upcoming promotion schedule for GOLDEN

November 3, marks the day when Jungkook drops his first ever solo album since his debut as a BTS member back in 2013.

As per the promo plan released by BigHit Music, soon after the release of GOLDEN, ARMYs will get to see Jungkook live on iHeartRadio and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on November 5 and 7, respectively.

Though the official music video for GOLDEN’s title track Standing Next to You has been released, Jungkook is also coming up with a special choreography video for the same which will hit the screens on November 8. After some cool dance challenges with previous solo tracks like Seven and 3D, a new challenge seems to be underway for the fans along with this upcoming video.

The ARMYs are in for a treat as Jungkook has a special event in store on November 10. Furthermore, Jungkook has also planned a special live streaming event on Audacy where the superstar is expected to hold exclusive conversation and album streaming sessions with the ARMYs.

Upon his return to Korea, BTS’ ‘golden maknae’ will be participating in the traditional MNet M Countdown on November 16, followed by a live concert for GOLDEN on November 20.

Jungkook’s first album as a soloist, GOLDEN has been released

BTS member Jungkook's much-awaited album GOLDEN is finally here and the music video for the title track Standing Next to You has already accumulated millions of views.

The album comprises a total of 11 tracks, all in English, and showcases several collaborations with various global artists. The first track Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, was released in September followed by another pre-release track, 3D which featured Jack Harlow. Additionally, the second track, Close To You includes contributions from the DJ trio Major Lazer and track number 6, titled Please Don't Change features DJ Snake. Furthermore, track number 5, Yes or No credits British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the writing process and Shawn Mendes also played a role in writing track 7, Hate You.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: I nstagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Jungkook host secret listening party for GOLDEN? Fans speculate ahead of BTS member's solo release