BTS’ Jungkook, RM, IVE’s Wonyoung, Stray Kids’ Felix, GOT7’s Jinyoung and others: 7 K-pop idols who are Virgo

The sixth astrological sign in the zodiac is Virgo. Virgos are consistent, down to earth, and methodical in their way to deal with life. This earth sign is a perfectionist who is not afraid to practice hard and often to get better at what they do. Deep down, they are much of the time regular, kind, and thoughtful. We have many K-pop idols who are Virgos.

BTS’ activities:

On July 4, the self-composed and solo song Still With You by Jungkook was ranked on the global music platform iTunes' Worldwide and European Song Charts. It ended up being number 1. It also moved up to No on the third. It reached No. 1 on both the global and European iTunes song charts simultaneously, demonstrating its enormous popularity. In addition, My You dominated the top spot on the worldwide and European iTunes song charts for two consecutive days, following Still With You.

IVE’s activities:

The cumulative views of IVE's I AM on Spotify have surpassed 100 million as of the 27th. The title track of the first regular album, I've IVE, which was released on April 10 is titled I AM. Following the debut singles ELEVEN, LOVE DIVE, and After LIKE, this is IVE's fourth 100 million-streaming song. Over 200 million Spotify streams of the three tracks are currently available, and the regular album's double title song, Kitsch, has also received over 69.16 million streams. Despite the end of their regular album activities, IVE continues to receive praise as well as a long-standing position on major domestic and international music charts with the double title songs.

Here are some of the K-pop idols that are Virgo:

BTS’ RM and Jungkook:

The beloved duo, also known as Namkook, were born in September. They are pretty alike in many ways when it comes to their professional ethics and dedication. But while RM or Namjoon enjoys relaxing in nature, Jungkook is more of a homebody and would rather enjoy relaxing at home on his off day.

IVE’s Wonyoung:

The princess of the group, Wonyoung is known to be an idol who has been in the industry for years. Known for her perfect visuals, body and stage presence. She is extremely dedicated to her craft and spends time perfecting her strengths.

Stray Kids’ Felix and Seungmin:

The two younger members of Stray Kids are known for various reasons. Felix became popular for his baritone voice, cat-like visuals, and sweet personality while Seungmin is a talented vocalist. They both are perfectionists when it comes to their profession, they put in hours of practice to get the moves/notes right.

TWICE’s Nayeon:

One of the older members, vocalist, and center of the group, Nayeon has always been known for her beautiful visuals and amazing stage presence. She is also warm-hearted as well as protective over her members.

GOT7’s Jinyoung:

Like a mother to the group, Jinyoung is multi-talented in various sectors of entertainment like vocals, rap, dance, and acting. He wasn’t born with talent but rather, he worked really hard to reach the high point of success and popularity. He is extremely caring towards his members as well

