BTS' Jungkook rocks a sleek undercut & stylish eyebrow piercing in BTS, THE BEST special online talk event

Jungkook enthrals ARMY with his stylish new avatar! Read to find out ARMY reactions below.
75830 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 10:01 am
Jungkook looks handsome posing at Butter press conference. Jungkook looks handsome posing at Butter press conference (Pic credit - News1)
The amount of times Jungkook has experimented with his hair and fashion this year, alone, is greater than all the total of the previous years! It is refreshing and exciting to see the talented and handsome maknae of BTS, not shying away from experimenting with different fashion and looks, the way he has this year! From blonde curtain fringe hair to purple man-bun in Butter and now a sleek undercut all-black look! Jungkook is certainly taking the style game, many notches higher this year!

BTS members recently participated in an online talk event to discuss their new Japanese album - BTS, THE BEST! All the members look stylish sporting short, iridescent hair looking handsome in shades of white and cream-coloured outfits. But it was Jungkook's look that was particularly eye-catching. Jungkook looked dapper in a sleek undercut coupled with a fancy eyebrow piercing, looking dashing as always. Naturally, ARMY is enthralled with Jungkook's amazing look as his name became the top-searched trending keyword on Twitter!

You can check out ARMY reactions below:

BTS, THE BEST released on June 17 and includes a total of 23 tracks that they have released in Japanese since 2017. It includes the pre-release track, Film Out, composed by Jungkook in conjunction with the Japanese rock-bang Back Number. Some of this album's tracks include the original Japanese-language songs Your eyes tell, Crystal Snow, Japanese versions of Blood, Sweat, Tears, Fake Love, Idol, Mic Drop, and a Japanese remake of their recent tracks ON, Dynamite, and more. 

ALSO READ: BREAKING: BTS members are reportedly filming their comeback music video in secret; To be released on July 9

ARMY, did you like Jungkook's new hair? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Butter special album releasing?
Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Credits :BTS Japan Official,News1

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bunny being this handsome! ahhhhhh

Anonymous 2 days ago

I love the new style!!!!!!