BTS' Jungkook rules Spotify's Global Top 30 with GOLDEN; scores biggest K-Pop solo album debut ever

BTS' Jungkook who is the youngest member of the K-pop superstar group under BIGHIT MUSIC, recently released GOLDEN, his first-ever debut album. Out of all the BTS members, he is the last one to release a solo album. Each album from the group's members reflects their unique musical abilities and so does Jungkook's. This time GOLDEN has gone all out on Spotify’s music charts.

GOLDEN soars high on Spotify charts

BTS' Jungkook has made history on Spotify with its latest release. On November 3 GOLDEN, consisting of eleven tracks, was released with the title track Standing Next To You. Upon its release, it topped iTunes charts in multiple regions globally.

Now GOLDEN is going strong on Spotify’s musical charts. On its first day, GOLDEN accumulated 39,653,740 filtered streams across the entire tracklist. This new feat was recorded as the biggest debut made by any K-pop solo album in the history of the audio streaming platform Spotify.

GOLDEN's entire tracklist also entered the Top 30 list of Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart. The pre-release track called Seven returned at No.1 while the title track called Standing Next To You made a No.2 debut with acquiring 6,472,019 filtered streams. 3D also remained steady at No.7.

Other b-side tracks from GOLDEN also made it to the list with Hate You at No.16 and Yes or No at No.18 respectively. A collaborative track with DJ Snake, Please Don't Change was placed at No.23 and Closer To You featuring Major Lazer was at No.24. Lastly, Somebody, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance was at No.27, No.28 and No.29 respectively.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

The GOLDEN singer's upcoming schedule includes his performance at The Today Show as part of the Citi Concert Series. It will be aired on November 8 with various live performances from GOLDEN. He will then be appearing at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on November 6 where he will indulge in talking about his new album and having fun.

He recently completed his iHeartRadio appearance where his live performance of Standing Next To You stunned the viewers with amazing vocal talent showcased by the maknae. GOLDEN has sold over 2 million copies on release day making a new record for achieving the highest first-day and first-week sales by a solo album in history of Hanteo charts.

